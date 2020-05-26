May 26, 2020

TRENDS TURN HIGH IN CATTLE THATS NO BULL, ARE HOGS NEXT?

CATTLE

Be advised that all my comments are my OPINION and that OPINION is based on my long term in-house model that I dubbed LAWG 647. The prices I use in my model are week ending prices, usually Friday. BTW, trading commodities is risky and not meant for those that faint at the sight of blood.

Those that have been following my Cattle comments know that according to the Model August Cattle reversed trend to bullish on Friday, May 22. For those that need a bit of context you can review my past Cattle articles posted on 05/4, 05/11, 05/20.

What else do we know according to the Model?

We know that August Cattle will have to close at or below $86.60 to reverse to bearish. We know that August Cattle are not over bought as the RSI (for those of you that follow the RSI) comes in at 54. My in house Model agrees as both the Positive Indicator and Negative Indicator are within the first standard deviation of the long term average.

What to do?

In my opinion August Cattle are a buy a $95.45 for a more aggressive trader. For a more risk adverse trader consider buying $94.50. I suggest being patient and not chasing at higher levels.

HOGS

While Cattle have already turned bullish, according to the Model, Hogs may be on the verge of following in the near term.

According to the Model what do we know?

We know that July Hogs are in a downtrend. We know that July Hogs will have to close at or above $66.80 this coming Friday to turn bullish. Common sense tells us this is possible but not very likely. We know that the Positive and Negative indicators are within the first standard deviation of the long term average. That does not seem to promising, but looking ahead failing a major break in the Hog market, reversal points become very doable over the following four weeks starting with the close on June 5th at $52.72.

What to Do?

Nothing wrong with waiting for confirmation on June 5, but if you are looking to get in early consider getting in with a market order ( I was filled at $56.17 to give context) or $57.50 stop.

