Breakfast Report - Cocoa Sugar Coffee OJ
Special Bonus Coverage - Cotton Lumber
Softs Technical Report
Actionable Trading Ideas that help you stay ahead of the markets"
Cocoa (July)
Technicals: The trend following system is flat
Buy Trigger: 2550
Sell Trigger: 2277
Settle: 2394
OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss: $0.00
Previous Trades:
Long closed out May 21 $1230 loss
Short closed out on April 6 $4080 gain
Bias: Neutral
Previous Session Bias: Neutral
Resistance:***2472 (200 EXPMA) **** 2519 (Low from March 9)
(EXPMA = Exponential Moving Average)
Pivot: 2474**** Parabolic stop and reversal
Support: 2310 (Low from May 22)***,2215 (Low from April 15)
ADX: 13.38
(ADX14-day=Measures the strength of the current trend)
200 EXPMA: 2472 - Need a close over this
ATR = Average true range = 64
Technical Spotlight