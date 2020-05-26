rounded corner
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc ($INO) Cycle Nearly Complete
Tuesday, May 26, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

May 21, 2020 By EWF Robb (Edit)

The next entry in the theme of Corona Virus stocks is Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Inovio has had a steady advance during the COVID-19 spreading worldwide. It also remains very technical as with all other stocks. Lets take a look at what they do as a company:

The Inovio technology is based on insertingengineeredDNA into cells where it becomes incorporated into proteins involved in theimmune responseto cancers andvirusesby producingT cellsandantibodiesthat aid recovery from infection.The technology can be targeted to specific types of cancer and immune diseases, such as those produced by a virus.

Inovio has had an impressive rally so far this year. The Elliott Wave view seems to be counting technically clean. Lets take a look below at the Daily view.

Inovio Daily Elliott Wave

Inovio

Medium term term view from 10/02/2019 lows of 1.92. Wave ((1)) was set at 2.55 on 10/16/2019 and wave ((2)) at 2.09 on 10/31/2019. From there, Inovio had some nesting which resulted in an extended wave ((3)). Wave ((3)) is favoured to be set at 19.36 on 3/09/2019. The count is getting mature to start chasing new longs. After a wave ((5)) of Red I is complete, a lengthy multi month correction may take place in 3,7 or 11 swings before more upside is expected to resume.

Risk Management

Using proper risk management is absolutely essentialwhen trading or investing in a volatile stocks. Elliott Wave counts can evolve quickly, be sure to have your stops in and define your risk when trading.

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
