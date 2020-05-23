rounded corner
JPY/USD (6J) Analysis with the Market Profile
Saturday, May 23, 2020

by Alexander Kiel of UC Trading

The following article continues the initial analysis of the JPY/USD futures market based on the recent price developments. The analysis has been implemented with the Sierra Chart study collection utilising the weekly market profile in combination with the volume profile.


Analysis

The market took the previously suggested short move and traded around the initial range (1) the past week. Considering a buyer perspective, the market may gain strength and move back above the upper range level at around 0.00934 (2) illustrating buyer strength with a first target at an earlier value area high around 0.009414. In contrast, should the market trade below the lower range level 0.009260 even lower prices are possible with a first target at an earlier range (3) around 0.0092055.

JPY/USD (6J) Analysis with the Market Profile by UC Trading



About the author

Alexander Kiel has occupied various positions in the area of private banking covering wealth management, portfolio management and management support. Subsequently, he founded the equity investment project Universal Capital and became active as an independent futures trader.

 

He has extended his trading activities with UC Trading in a coaching course providing professional insights into order flow trading.

 

Alexander can be reached via support@uctrading.coach.

 

 

Contributing author since 5/4/2020

 

 
