Quant Trading Bitcoin and Gold



Questions, call 847 254 5589 Examine these daily Quant charts of Bitcoin and Gold this Weekend. See how Gold under performs Bitcoin on a daily basis. Bitcoin went into a daily sell 6 days back and gold four days later. Both sell signals are marked by red vertical lines on their chart. Quant Signals vs Fundamental signals... You be the judge.

chicagoquanttechnologies.com

About the author

Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.





The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career.

Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years.

Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction.

For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading.

The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.