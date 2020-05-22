Hello traders,

ETHBTC is making a five-wave rally, up from 0.02048 level. We see recent wave (4) correction as a triangle, which pushed price slightly above the upper triangle line, therefore wave (5) higher can already be on the move. Resistance for wave (5) of A can be at the 0.0228/0.0230 region, where former swing high, and various Fib. ratios (1.618 and 2.618), and the middle channel line can slow the price down. That said, once we see a completed five-wave rally within wave A, and a drop below the lower channel line, that is when price can be settling into a bigger degree, wave B correction.

ETHBTC, 1h

