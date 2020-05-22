B LUE LINE- MORNING EXPRESS Email us at info@bluelinefutures.com with Trade Alerts in the headline for info on our managed strategy. Our progam is +17% over the last 12 months https://www.bluelinefutures.com/trade-alerts

E-mini S&P (June) Yesterdays close: Settled at 2937, down 31.50 Fundamentals: U.S benchmarks are paring overnight losses ahead of the bell and long Memorial Day weekend. China began its National Peoples Congress, a yearly event with the objective of showcasing the strength and leadership within the Chinese Communist Party. Beijing has used the onset to shoot two birds with one stone; Hong Kong and U.S-China trade. Late yesterday, Chinas Foreign Ministry accused Hong Kong of colluding with external forces to carry out acts of secession and subversion. Today, they promised to crackdown by announcing a plan to impose new security laws to toughen control. At the same time, this pokes the deteriorating U.S-China relationship, pressuring the U.S to step in. This comes a day after President Trump called out China for their disinformation and propaganda attacks on the U.S and Europe. The Hang Seng lost 5.56% and closed on the lows. The Shanghai Composite lost 1.89%. The S&P lost as much as 1%, but the landscape stabilized once Europe opened and Asia began to close. The German DAX has gained 2.2% from its opening low. Not all risk-assets have recovered so smoothly after China dropped its official GDP target for the first time in some three decades. On the heels of a stealth run this week, Copper is 3.5% off yesterdays high. The Aussie lost ground and Crude Oil is battling back after overnight weakness. The U.S Dollar has strengthened along with Treasuries and Gold. The ECB Minutes signaled the central bank is prepared to expand bond purchases as early as June. They meet June 4th. Retail Sales in the U.K were a touch below dismal expectations and that from Canada was a bit better. The economic calendar is otherwise quiet, but todays tape may not be as traders and investors shore up positions ahead of the long weekend with the S&P struggling below critical technical levels.

Technicals: Both the S&P and NQ traded below levels of major three-star support that align with gap settlements from Tuesdays close; gaps that still have not been filled intraday. For this reason, we still hold major three-star support at 2918.75 in the S&P and 9273-9300.75 in the NQ. Price action has recovered from the overnight lows to retest settlements which align closely this morning with our momentum indicators; the bears must suppress the first hour below here in order to open the door for renewed softness in the tape or volatility could slip out ahead of the weekend. Still, we had viewed levels of major three-star support below there as more crucial and a line in the sand defining the bullish leg this week at ...Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias and proprietary levels emailed directly.

Crude Oil (July) Yesterdays close: Settled at 33.92, up 0.43 Fundamentals: Overnight weakness across the energy sector was met with buying in front of the psychological $30 mark. Purchases from China, curtailed production and normalization after capitulation in April have all steadfastly lifted the complex. Despite no GDP outlook from China at their National Peoples Conference, expectations for the country to continue padding reserves keeps Crude invigorated. Still, weighing on risk assets broadly is Beijing tightening its grip on Hong Kong and fears that it will continue to deteriorate relations with the U.S. Today, slipping U.S production which the EIA estimates to be more than 1.5 mbpd from its peak comes into the picture as we look to Baker Hughes Rig Count data at noon CT.

Technicals: The tape is certainly exuding signs of exhaustion as the 14-day RSI reached 75 yesterday, the highest closing level since January 3rd (it had stretched and failed January 5th). Our Pivot comes in at 32.96-33.15 and stead price action below here would help encourage profit taking from over-committed long position. First key support comes in at ...Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias and proprietary levels emailed directly.

Gold (June) Yesterdays close: Settled at 1721.9, down 30.2 Fundamentals: Gold is firming up after yesterdays damage. We find the selling yesterday healthy as the metal needed to recalibrate fundamentally and technically after what was a failure Monday. The reinvigorated strength comes on the heels of China tightening its grip on Hong Kong and fears that it will further deteriorate U.S-China ties. Gold, the Dollar and Treasuries are all stronger today ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend. Still, June Gold options expire next Tuesday and the futures contract falls off through the end of the week; we believe such expirations are holding the metal back as they have in the past and getting through this is likely to bring a relief rally. There is no U.S economic data today, but less-dismal PMIs yesterday weighed on the tape. Get our new Trends in Gold package by signing up here: Trends in Gold, Market Dashboard

Technicals: Weakness yesterday met a trend line and retracement level over the intermediate-term, and this coupled with a fundamental shift have allowed for relief into this morning. Our momentum indicator aligns with the ... Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias and proprietary levels emailed directly.

Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions on the markets, trading, or opening an account

Info@BlueLineFutures.com

312-278-0500

Follow us on Twitter:@BlueLineFutures

Follow us on Facebook:Blue Line Futures Facebook page

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:Blue Line Futures YouTube channel

Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results