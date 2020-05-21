rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Elliott Wave View: Nasdaq Wave 5 In Progress
Thursday, May 21, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

Short term Elliott Wave chart below suggests the dips to 8848.71 ended wave ((4)). This is part of a largerimpulsive rallywhich started from 3.23.2020 low. Wave ((5)) is currently in progress as 5 waves in lesser degree. Up from wave ((4)) at 8848.71, wave 1 ended at 9143, and pullback in wave 2 ended at 8925.50. Index then resumed higher in wave 3 towards 9417.25 and wave 4 pullback ended at 9273.

Final leg higher in wave 5 ended at 9510.75 and this also completed wave (1) of ((5)). Wave (2) pullback is currently in progress to correct cycle from 5.14.2020 low before the rally resumes. Internal subdivision of wave (2) is unfolding as adouble threewhere wave W should end soon as a zigzag. Index should then bounce in wave X and then turn lower again in 3 waves to complete wave Y of (2).

Index should then resume higher again in wave (3) of ((5)) provided that pivot at 8848.71 low stays intact. Dips in the Index should find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing against 8848.71 in the first degree. If pivot at 8848.71 low fails, then Index may have ended cycle from 3.23.2020 low. In this case, a larger pullback should happen before Nasdaq resumes again.

Nasdaq (NQ_F) 30 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

NQ_F 22 May



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy