The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Friday, May 22, 2020
Thursday, May 21, 2020

by Bob Hunt of The Pattern Trapper

The Trend Trader helps to identify the current trend status of your favorite futures markets. It not only helps us to stay on the right side of market direction, but also helps us avoid those without a trend. You can even use the grid as a spread matrix too - buying strength and selling weakness. Before you place your next trade, be sure to consult the Trend Trader.
The Trend Trader for Futures
dot_clear.gifFor Trading On Friday, May 22, 2020
Presented by PatternTrapper.com
dot_clear.gifThe Trend Trader is also available for Forex, ETS, and Stocks
dot_clear.gifFor a detailed explanation go to PatternTrapper.com/TrendTrader 


INDICES
Close		%
Change
3x1
7x5		Minor
Trend		Major
Trend		Trend Reading
S&P 500 - Jun ESM02937.00− 1.062945.062851.25Neutral
Dow Jones - Jun YMM024376− 0.582439523564Neutral
Nasdaq - Jun NQM09355.75− 1.379386.319096.33Neutral
Russell 2000 - Jun RTYM01342.60− 0.131331.431254.33Bullish
INTEREST RATES
US T-Bond - Jun ZBM0179-23+ 0.05179-07180-20Neutral
US T-Note - Jun TYM0139-02− 0.01138-31139-06Neutral
CURRENCIES
US Dollar Index - Jun DXM099.403+ 0.2799.339100.208Neutral
Australian Dollar - Jun ADM00.6565− 0.550.65690.6462Neutral
British Pound - Jun BPM01.2236+ 0.041.22421.2219Neutral
Canadian Dollar - Jun CDM00.7170− 0.400.71860.7118Neutral
EuroFX - Jun ECM01.0960− 0.281.09641.0835Neutral
Japanese Yen - Jun JYM00.9296− 0.110.92920.9329Neutral
Swiss Franc - Jun SFM01.0313− 0.591.03281.0304Neutral
LIVESTOCK
Feeder Cattle - Aug FCQ0128.875− 0.10130.356132.933Bearish
Live Cattle - Jun LCM098.800+ 0.4198.60395.958Bullish
Lean Hogs - Jun LHM059.350+ 4.3557.47259.008Bullish
GRAINS
Corn - Jul CN0317^6− 0.55320^0319^2Bearish
Wheat - Jul WN0516^0+ 0.44508^4508^2Bullish
Soybeans - Jul SN0835^0− 1.39842^6845^0Bearish
Soybean Meal - Jul SMN0282.5− 1.05284.7289.6Bearish
Soybean Oil - Jul BON027.11− 0.9127.2226.37Neutral
ENERGY
Crude Oil - Jul CLN033.92+ 1.2832.9628.04Bullish
Heating Oil - Jun HOM00.9890− 0.160.99300.8882Neutral
Natural Gas - Jun NGM01.710− 3.441.7821.710Bearish
METALS
Gold - Jun GCM01721.9− 1.721740.81736.5Bearish
Silver - Jul SIN017.364− 3.7017.76516.577Neutral
Copper - Jul HGN02.4320− 1.142.43422.3582Neutral
FOODS & FIBER
Orange Juice - Jul OJN0127.00+ 1.64126.27120.90Bullish
Sugar - Jul SBN010.98− 1.8811.0110.37Neutral
Cocoa - Jul CCN02340− 2.5424002409Bearish
Coffee - Jul KCN0104.75− 0.85106.26108.23Bearish
Cotton - Jul CTN058.06− 0.2658.5457.62Neutral

Statement of disclaimer: This information was compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures, forex. ETFs, and stocks. There is no warranty, express or implied, in regards to the fitness of this information for any particular purpose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All materials are copyright © 2020 by Bob Hunt. No part of these resources may be reproduced, stored or transmitted without the prior written permission of the copyright holder.
 


About the author

Bob Hunt is the creator of the Pattern Trapper On-Line Trading Course and the Pattern Trapper ADVANCED Short term Trading Strategies index mentoring program as well as the editor of numerous Free Daily Reports. Bob has been an active independent trader since 1982. He began offering market analysis and trading advice to the public in 1999 with the inception of The Pattern Trapper.

Bob specializes in helping traders make sense out of market action by offering a perspective that makes them much more easily understood. The path to learning successful trading techniques starts with an understanding of price behavior. To begin to understand price behavior you must first learn how to create structure out of inherently un-structured market environments. The whole focus of the Pattern Trapper approach is to show traders how to create that structure - to teach them how to create "templates" for interpreting market behavior and spotting opportunity.
 
Bob is registered with the National Futures Association as a Commodity Trading Advisor.

