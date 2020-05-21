For those of you us who have to read financial content on a daily basis, 90% of what we come across can be characterized in three words: boring, tedious, or incomprehensible.

The unfortunate truth is that most of the content we come across contains critical information, yet most readers have to struggle to get through the content is often not worth the informational payoff.

To write engaging financial content, all you have to do is avoid SIX ERRORS. I call this the Six Pillars of Bad Financial Content.

Inside Futures may not be the place for this post, but since it publishes financial content, and since many of you who read or write financial content for the site read its numerous posts, I thought it would be a fitting place to mention this problem--an issue that many readers have long accepted as a necessary burden.

It doesnt have to be. Just avoid these six mistakes. If youre interested, check it out on T3s content marketing blog.

Trading futures, options on futures, and forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. The use of leverage is not suitable for all investors and losses exceeding your initial deposit is possible. Carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources and only risk capital should be used. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time. The lower the margin used the higher the leverage and therefore increases your risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.