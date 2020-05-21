rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Six Ways to Really Screw Up Your Financial Content
Thursday, May 21, 2020

by Karl Montevirgen of Independent - Writing for Multiple Companies

Bookmark and Share

For those of you us who have to read financial content on a daily basis, 90% of what we come across can be characterized in three words: boring, tedious, or incomprehensible.


The unfortunate truth is that most of the content we come across contains critical information, yet most readers have to struggle to get through the content is often not worth the informational payoff.


To write engaging financial content, all you have to do is avoid SIX ERRORS. I call this the Six Pillars of Bad Financial Content.


Inside Futures may not be the place for this post, but since it publishes financial content, and since many of you who read or write financial content for the site read its numerous posts, I thought it would be a fitting place to mention this problem--an issue that many readers have long accepted as a necessary burden.


It doesnt have to be. Just avoid these six mistakes. If youre interested, check it out on T3s content marketing blog.



Trading futures, options on futures, and forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. The use of leverage is not suitable for all investors and losses exceeding your initial deposit is possible. Carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources and only risk capital should be used. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time. The lower the margin used the higher the leverage and therefore increases your risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.


Recent articles from this author


About the author

Karl Montevirgen is an independent content writer. Having been involved in the commodities and FX markets for the last 9 years, Karl writes for several companies and publications in the finance space. 

You can view his extended profile, list of publications, and theoretical content work on his LinkedIn page. 
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy