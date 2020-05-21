CORN

It is a mighty bit too wet for Illinois and Indiana, but I don't think it's a significant issue for the corn crop at this juncture. On the map below, take a look at the increased month-to-date rainfall for the NW Corn Belt. This is just what the doctor ordered, along with a good dose of warmer temperatures, for early crop development. Pricewise, it all amounts to a bearish tone, in my opinion. Toss in the poor global demand on top of US ethanol plant closures, and you might not want to argue with that bear.

WHEAT

Some firms are trying to talk up the dryness we're seeing in parts of Western Europe, however, I don't believe that it amounts to a major factor at this point. More good rains are coming for Ukraine (and Kansas.) I am hearing more talk, and whispers, about Russian export restrictions again.

Rainfall in much of central and Eastern Europe has been as much as 3 inches below normal for the month of May. The near record warm winter and recent dryness is causing some concern that both Ukraine and German wheat crops could be lowered. But is this really enough to lower world grain stocks?

Meanwhile, be careful out there and stay safe over Memorial Day weekend.