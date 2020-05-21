Mooses in the Markets - As Parts of the World Re-opens, Cocoa Futures Find Support



Looking at the July cocoa chart, traders could see the contract has found support. The move higher has been a grind, but prices above 2400 may be here to stay in the short-term. Technically, the chart is showing resistance has been broken and a new consolidation range has been found. A close above 2440 is needed to have the momentum continue. Fundamentally, production levels have been lowered due to crop issues. Rainfall has been scarce after output was already affected by dryer than normal conditions earlier this year. Traders have been waiting for a pullback in supply to help boost prices. The bulls have also anticipated the demand in cocoa to gain ground and it appears to be moving that direction. As parts of the world re-opens and the global equity markets try to recover losses from the past few months, the food commodities are following the trend. Cocoa demand should grow as more locations find the new norm. Traders should have patience and look at key technical levels and supply and demand indicators to decide which path to take on trades. Jul Cocoa Daily Chart ***If you are interested in discussing the soft markets or any of the futures, email me at pmooses@rjofutures.com to schedule a free consultation.*** The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that RJO Futures believes to be reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgement at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of RJO Futures and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by RJO Futures Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions. Distribution in some jurisdictions may be prohibited or restricted by law. Persons in possession of this communication indirectly should inform themselves about and observe any such prohibition or restrictions. To the extent that you have received this communication indirectly and solicitations are prohibited in your jurisdiction with registration, the market commentary in this communication should not be considered a solicitation.



Recent articles from this author Mooses in the Markets - As Parts of the World Re-opens, Cocoa Futures Find Support

Mooses in the Markets - Cocoa Demand, Can We Only Go Up From Here?

Mooses in the Markets - Cocoa Grindings and Coronavirus

Mooses in the Markets - Demand Concerns Deepen for the Cocoa Market as the Coronavirus Still Controls the Trade

Mooses in the Markets - Cocoa Futures Follow Global Equity Markets

About the author Peter's interest in trading began during a college internship with Bunge North America on the floor of the Chicago Board of Trade, where he assisted commodities traders and performed market research and analysis. Upon earning a B.A. in economics from the University of Iowa, Peter served as an analyst, transaction manager and team lead in the Global Trust Divisions for LaSalle Bank and Bank of America, where he managed transaction activity in multi-million dollar client fixed income and asset-backed securities portfolios. After years in the banking industry, it became apparent that Peter's real passion lies in futures trading. He joined RJO Futures because he enjoys the analytical aspects of futures trading and appreciates the economic impact that commodities have across all markets. Peter believes in utilizing market analysis and trends to help clients achieve balance between risk and return, while always keeping their investment objectives top of mind. Peter strives to apply a combination of fundamental and technical analysis to each trade. He has been successful in achieving a balance between risk and return based on each client’s unique investment objectives. Peter Mooses

pmooses@rjofutures.com

800-826-4124

Twitter: @PMoosesRJO To open a free trading account with Peter, click here: https://rraos.rjobrien.com/Account/Broker/E579DEEC-6F1E-E811-80DE-8CDCD418B4A8 (or copy and paste the link.)