E-mini S&P (June) Yesterdays close: Settled at 2968.50, up 49.75 Fundamentals: Yesterday, both the S&P and NQ achieved new high settlements on their recovery from the March lows. However, the Dow and Russell stayed contained April 29th high. All four major U.S benchmarks failed to follow through overnight and instead edged lower. The pullback came as President Trump directed harsh tweets at the Communist Party of China and a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry saying, Spokesman speaks stupidly on behalf of China, trying desperately to deflect the pain and carnage that their country spread throughout the world. Its disinformation and propaganda attack on the United States and Europe is a disgrace. It all comes from the top. They could have easily stopped the plague, but they didnt! The comments blatantly reminded market participants of the new chapter budding in the U.S-China trade war. This increases expectations the U.S could impose sanctions on China for their blind eye at the wake of Covid-19 and poses many questions surrounding the lauded Phase One trade deal. On the economic calendar, we first look to Initial Jobless Claims and Philly Fed Manufacturing at 7:30 am CT. May Flash PMIs follow at 8:45 am CT and Existing Home Sales are due at 9:00. NY Fed President Williams speaks at 9:00 am CT. Fed Vice Chairman Clarida speaks at noon. At 1:30 pm CT, both Fed Chair Powell follows and Fed Governor Brainard hold a Fed Listens event. Flash PMI data from the Eurozone this morning, although dismal, was not as bad as feared. However, reads from Germany, the largest in the bloc, fell shy of expectations

Technicals: We continue to hold a more cautious bias as to be expected, however, going back to Monday and earlier, we have noted how bullish the market is upon holding critical levels of support. Ultimately, the roadmap this week has had zero blemishes; the S&P held key support at 2909.50-2911.50, a level described Monday as defining the S&P to be bullish across all time frames. Again, for us, we have been more cautious noting 2893 to be our area of action. There is nothing wrong with being cautious, especially during overnight hours. To contend this view, we believe small caps to be a laggard and imagine this trend continues. Therefore, we believe pullbacks in the Russell 2000 are actually something traders could attempt to catch. Given the soft tape overnight, our momentum indicator has caught up with and overtaken the tape at 2958 this morning; continued price action below here encourages a continued consolidation lower. For this reason, we will not increase out Bias to slightly Bullish once again. Still, what was our pocket of strong major three-star resistance now stands as support at

Crude Oil (July) Yesterdays close: Settled at 33.49, up 1.53 Fundamentals: Crude Oil continues a path of new swing highs on the heels of yesterdays bullish EIA inventory report. One that printed the largest headline draw since January 3rd and furthermore the largest two-week drawdown at Cushing in years. Estimated U.S production also slipped by another 100,000 bpd. A driving tailwind globally is Chinese demand which is reported to have rebounded to pre-Covid-19 levels; Bloomberg data says 13 mbpd in April and 13.4 mbpd in May versus 13.7 mbpd in December. Forecasters also expect Chinese imports to be +2% YoY in 2020 and consumption to increase nearly leg for leg. Still, global consumption remains weak and air travel will be a lasting concern.

Technicals: Price action secured a settlement above the 32.96 yesterday and this paved the way to 34.36 which is where price action is this morning. Above there, is a crucial rare major four-star resistance at

Gold (June) Yesterdays close: Settled at 1752.1, up 6.5 Fundamentals: Gold is falling back a bit today and this is not much of a surprise. Silver seems to have completed its immediate-term bullish surge and is due to consolidate for a short period of time. Where some may view Silver as playing catchup to Gold, which is very valid, from another perspective, Gold was fairly exhausted during Silvers run. We believe this to be headwinds from a sharp uptick in yields Monday (though that began to dissipate), but more so because of the June contract nearing expiration. Once this expiration passes, we expect Gold to find renewed strength. Economic data this morning included Initial Jobless Claims and Philly Fed Manufacturing, both of which were slightly worse than expected. May Flash PMIs are up next at 8:45 am CT and Existing Home Sales are due at 9:00. NY Fed President Williams speaks at 9:00 am CT. Fed Vice Chairman Clarida speaks at noon. At 1:30 pm CT, both Fed Chair Powell follows and Fed Governor Brainard hold a Fed Listens event.

Technicals: We remain unequivocally Bullish in Bias Gold over the long-term but do not find this pocket of time to be one to press the gas. Price action is now back below our momentum indicator which aligns as our Pivot and continued action below here will encourage it to chew through strong support at

