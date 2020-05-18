|
|
Daily Technical Spotlight - E-Mini S&P - June
Monday, May 18, 2020
by Rosenthal Collins Group of RCG Direct
|
Sideways and choppy trading recently, direction in which prices push above or below the lines on the chart likely to be next trending move.
Get ALL 7 of our daily futures charts...
Sign up for RCG's Daily Technical Spotlight
Recent articles from this author
- Daily Technical Spotlight - E-Mini S&P - June - Monday, May 18, 2020
- Daily Technical Spotlight - July Corn - Friday, May 15, 2020
- Daily Technical Spotlight - July Soybeans - Thursday, May 14, 2020
- Daily Technical Spotlight - June Nymex Crude Oil - Wednesday, May 13, 2020
- Daily Technical Spotlight - June Gold - Tuesday, May 12, 2020
About the author
Rosenthal Collins Group (RCG) is a futures brokerage based in Chicago that specializes in serving Introducing Brokers, institutions, professional traders and individual investors. Originally established in 1923 as Greene and Collins, Rosenthal Collins Group is one of the largest independently owned futures commission merchants (FCMs).
From our extensive experience in the commodity futures industry to our cutting-edge technology to our rock-solid financials, we invite you to see why thousands of clients trust us with their business. Although our headquarters are in Chicago, our global trading presence is evident across North America as well as Europe, South America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and India.
Learn more at www.rcgdirect.com