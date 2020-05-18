Wyckoff Market Analysis - Spread at All Time Highs



Good morning, everyone! Weekly E-mini S&P shows a larger bar last week with an increase in volume within the trading range. This action leads to more consolidation and cause building with 2965, and then 3137, as resistance areas. Support levels are shown at 2717 and then 2484. We still need to see how this trading range resolves. Weekly Nasdaq shows slightly lower with an increasein volume, as the market consolidates. The Nasdaq remains the strongest index of the three we follow.

9365 and then the all time highs (9763) serve as resistance.

The tech stocks remains strong due to people being home and using the net.

Support lies at 8556, then 8073, and then 7535 areas. Weekly Nasdaq/S&P shows a move above the Creek area (which is quite amazing). The spread is at all time highs as the high tech stocks lead with people looking for technology for various reasons. We are now offering 2 FREE weeks of our Wyckoff Newsletter and one hour FREE 1on1 webinar.

