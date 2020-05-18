May 18, 2020

Sharply higher stocks and energies overnight.

The stock market and crude oil moved sharply higher overnight on more encouraging data from a vaccine drug from Moderna and FED chair Powell making comments of more money when needed. Corn and soybeans bounced moderately on the oil rally but stalled on concerned talk that Pres. Trump is looking into paying companies to move their manufacturing back to the United States from China. Concerns that the phase 1 trade deal is always at risk.

China has asked its trading firms and state-run buyers to boost food imports of soybeans, grains, and meats. China has taken a record number of Brazilian soybeans so far in May according to loadout data. China has been a massive buyer/importer of South American soybeans with the US window for the export opportunity is from Sept-January.

USDA Weekly Crop Progress Report will be released this afternoon at 3 p.m. CST. Trade is expecting corn planting at 82-84% complete (67% last week, 44% last year, 71% average). Soybean planting expected at 51-54% complete (38% last week, 16% last year, 39% average). Hard red Spring wheat planting expected at 5658% complete (42% last week, 70% last year, 81% average).

The Black Sea has chances for sporadic rains, but with warming temperatures in the 8-15 day period the rain will be too limited to aid struggling crops. Private crop analysts continue to trim their Russian wheat crop estimates with most in a range of 75-76 MMTs. Better rains are needed immediately for European and Russian wheat crops with a drought across Siberia to worsen amid their ongoing dryness.

An important strip of Central and Eastern IL continues to endure heavy rain and localized flooding that will cause replanting. Yet, the remainder of the Midwest is in good shape, with the weekend rain being timely for W Midwest crops. The extended 8-14 day forecast is less confident with a Ridge to build across the PNW and an NW upper airflow through the Midwest to return cooling temps and a near to below normal rainfall trend.

Last weeks cattle kill reached a 5-week high of 499,000 head. Expanding production weighed on beef cutout values in the last half. The choice cutout value finished the week $27 lower at $434, and select was down $30 to $419. Estimated slaughter margins were at $1,742/head on the $115 trade, and at $1,692 on the $120 trade. Based on Fridays closing beef prices, its estimated break-even cattle price is $273.

The fear for June cattle is that a repeat of the April expiration occurs, where June trades lower on diminished commercial demand to avoid deliveries.

