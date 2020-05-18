Hello traders,
Copper made a five-wave, overlapping development from March lows and found a temporary top at 2.43 level. We labelled a completed Elliott wave leading diagonal, which can now be followed by a temporary, A-B-C pullback. Support can be at Fib. ratio of 38.2/61.8 (2.24/2.14 zone), also former wave 4 can provide support and a turn for the declining price move.
A later rise in five waves would suggest further upside.
For further technical analysis for Crypto or the FX market check our page at www.ew-forecast.com.
Copper, 4h
When diagonal triangles occur in the fifth or C wave position, they take the 3-3-3-3-3 shape that Elliott described. However, it has recently come to light that a variation on this pattern occasionally appears in the first wave position of impulses and in the A wave position of zigzags. The characteristic overlapping of waves one and four and the convergence of boundary lines into a wedge shape remain as in the ending diagonal triangle. However, the subdivisions are different, tracing out a 5-3-5-3-5 pattern.
- structure is 5-3-5-3-5
- a wedge shape within two converging lines
- wave 4 must trade into a territory of a wave 1
- appears in the wave one position in an impulse, in the A wave position of A-B-C
An example of a leading diagonal: