Hello traders,

Copper made a five-wave, overlapping development from March lows and found a temporary top at 2.43 level. We labelled a completed Elliott wave leading diagonal, which can now be followed by a temporary, A-B-C pullback. Support can be at Fib. ratio of 38.2/61.8 (2.24/2.14 zone), also former wave 4 can provide support and a turn for the declining price move.

A later rise in five waves would suggest further upside.

For further technical analysis for Crypto or the FX market check our page at www.ew-forecast.com.

Copper, 4h

When diagonal triangles occur in the fifth or C wave position, they take the 3-3-3-3-3 shape that Elliott described. However, it has recently come to light that a variation on this pattern occasionally appears in the first wave position of impulses and in the A wave position of zigzags. The characteristic overlapping of waves one and four and the convergence of boundary lines into a wedge shape remain as in the ending diagonal triangle. However, the subdivisions are different, tracing out a 5-3-5-3-5 pattern.

structure is 5-3-5-3-5

a wedge shape within two converging lines

wave 4 must trade into a territory of a wave 1

appears in the wave one position in an impulse, in the A wave position of A-B-C

An example of a leading diagonal: