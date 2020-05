This weeks trade idea is on Natural Gas. I am watching to see if 1.50's will hold for multiple trade idea here.





Going long outright contracts are risky. I have been swing trading calendar spreads for several years now. We get affordable cost basis and capital efficiency, and a change to participate in these markets that the larger players are in. Simple





Looking at swing trading in and out of the July/ August Spread or potential to take on a Vertical Bull Put Spread, selling the July 20, 1.50's and buying back the 1.00's for about a 0.44cent premium collection or $440.





Stop at 50 percent debit of the credit collected.





Either way, Futures Calendars spreads, or Options, there are affordable ways to participate in this (recently) expensive markets.













And remember, "Trade It When You See It!"

Daily Chart Natural Gas, Source :Trading View

1 Hour Chart Natural Gas, Source :Trading View

Peter Karaverdian

ForteTrader.com

