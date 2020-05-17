The Greatest Loss Is Self-Confidence

Intermarket Magazine in 1985 interviewed Roy W Longstreet, age 84 at the time. The interview was reprinted in 2010 by Peter Brandt of, Factor Research Trading Services. Mr. Longstreet was described as a legendary grain trader, a pioneer of technical analysis of commodity markets. Mr. Longstreet's specialty was a technical approach known as analog-year research. Roy had great insight on the role of emotions in market speculation. Roy is also the author of Viewpoints of a Commodity Trader.

Here are my personal recollections of Mr. Longstreet from my book, Back To The Futures in a chapter entitled, The Greatest Loss Is Self-Confidence. The column I wrote was penned on January 15, 1987 and dedicated to Mr. Longstreet, better known as the, Chief. The opening lines are; I was sorry to see Clayton Brokerage close its doors in 1986. I have many memories that I associate with that firm and its founder, Roy W. Longstreet. It was the Chief that hired me to work for him.

The Clayton Brokerage Company no longer exists. It was absorbed by a much larger company. It is hard for me to imagine such a thing. For years, there were rumors it was for sale, but I assumed that those were rumors and nothing more. Clayton had been around for so long that I just took it for granted that they would continue to operate. Obviously, I was wrong.

In the 1940s, Roy W. Longstreet founded a firm called Longstreet-Abbott. This company was formed to offer fundamental market analysis to commercial firms that were interested in the price trends for raw agricultural products. Within a short period of time, Longstreet-Abbott was providing research for companies such as Pillsbury, Ralston-Purina, and other industry leaders. Under Mr. Longstreets watchful eye and firm grip, Longstreet-Abbott developed into a top notch company in a very short span of time.

A few years later, Mr. Longstreet went one step further and founded a company named Clayton Brokerage. He did so because he wanted to offer the public the same high quality fundamental market analysis that many large commercial firms were enjoying. Clayton Brokerage was nothing more than an offshoot of Longstreet-Abbott and a product of Roy Longstreet's ambitions. Clayton became a brokerage house for commercials, hedgers, and the general trading public. Clayton Brokerage was an industry leader for years and years to come.

There was a time, not long ago, when most commodity brokers and research analysts had roots leading back to the Clayton organization. Clayton Brokerage had a profound effect upon the futures industry well into the mid-1980s. Mr. Longstreet, as an individual, had a significant influence upon the commodity markets in his day. He was held in awe. He was considered a big-time speculator during the 1960s a real heavy hitter.

It was said that trading in the grain pits came to a halt the day he visited the floor of the Chicago Board of Trade. The floor traders had all heard of him and his exploits, but they had never actually seen him. And when he appeared on the Exchange floor, trading stopped. As the company Longstreet-Abbott was phased out, Mr. Longstreet founded Clayton Commodity Service. The function of this firm was to provide research for Clayton Brokerage and to conduct business on its own.

In 1970, I was hired by Mr. Longstreet to work for Clayton Commodity Service, the research arm of Clayton Brokerage. I had the opportunity to work closely with the Chief. He was called the Chief out of respect and admiration. No one called him anything but the Chief. Or, Mr. Longstreet. I worked directly under the Chief while I was employed by Clayton Commodity Service. I gained a wealth of knowledge about market fundamentals, trading, and psychology from him.

Only in later years did I come to realize that such an experience was priceless. The Chief had one of the best analytical commodity minds that I have ever encountered. I realize that more today than I did as a very inexperienced and uninformed twenty-four-year-old. The Chief could just look at the markets and all those dancing numbers and tell you where the prices would be six months down the road. He was something!

