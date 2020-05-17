rounded corner
Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Consolidating Just Under 10k Post-Halving
Sunday, May 17, 2020

by Darren Chu, CFA of Tradable Patterns

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) is firming going into the new week as its healthy consolidation last week post-Halving appears to be entering its late stages. Significantly, BTCUSD is back to within a day or so's volatility of the psychologically key 10k whole figure level after bouncing off upchannel support (on the daily chart). Increasingly, BTCUSD appears to be readying to resume pushing higher from downtrend resistance (on the weekly chart), with fairly low odds for another stronger selloff similar to what we saw in March. The weekly RSI, Stochastics and MACD are bottomish, rallying or consolidating recent gains...Click here to freely access this crypto market's fundamentals and a preview of industry fundamentals. Premium subscribers have access to all of this week's industry fundamentals, along with technicals and fundamentals on all top 3 crypto markets.

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Weekly/Daily

BTCUSD (Bitcoin) Weekly Technical Analysis

BTCUSD (Bitcoin) Daily Technical Analysis

Click here to freely access this crypto market's fundamentals and a preview of industry fundamentals. Premium subscribers have access to all of this week's industry fundamentals, along with technicals and fundamentals on all top 3 crypto markets.

About the author

Before the launch of Tradable Patterns , Darren Chu, CFA, served as IntercontinentalExchange | NYSE Liffe's country manager for Australia, India, and the UAE between July 2010 and January 2014, expanding his role to look after Liffe business development in APAC ex-Japan/Korea until his departure mid April 2014.  His primary remit was developing relationships with Liffe clients, prospects and partners in the buyside (traditional and alternative asset managers), proprietary trading (high frequency algo as well as manual, point and click traders), bank, broker (institutional and retail), commodity trader and ISV community.  Key futures and options promoted included European/London rate benchmarks such as the Euribor, Short Sterling, Gilts, London/European index futures including the FTSE and CAC, London soft commodities (Robusta Coffee, Cocoa, White Sugar), Paris (MATIF) markets (Milling Wheat, Rapeseed), and NYSE Liffe US markets with the MSCI EM, MSCI EAFE, gold/silver, Eurodollar, US Treasury and GCF Repo futures being the focus.

 

Previously, Darren was with the TMX Group | Montreal Exchange for 4 years, marketing Canadian futures and options across North America, London, Singapore and Hong Kong.  Darren also launched and managed CMC Markets Canada's Chinese marketing and sales team, along with educational offering.  On the academic trail, Darren has been a frequent guest speaker at Canadian universities as well as an author of content for 3 derivatives courses offered by Canadian Securities Institute and mandatory for licensing of Canadian derivatives industry professionals.

 

Darren can be reached at +65 8118 8840 or via email at darrenchu@tradablepatterns.com.

 

 

 

contributing author since 11/21/2017 
Published by Barchart
