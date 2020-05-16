Below is a chapter from my book, " Back To The Futures" entitled, " Viewpoints of a Commodity Trader." I hope you find something of interest.

Viewpoints of a Commodity Trader

Rarely can a book be considered a classic. But in 1967, Roy W. Longstreet wrote one entitled, Viewpoints of a Commodity Trader. Mr. Longstreets book does not outline any sort of trading system, nor does he advocate any particular trading methodology. And, he does not delve into chart interpretation.

The Chiefs book, however, is unique in that it deals with mastering the art of self discipline and understanding the psychological aspects of commodity trading. And few, if any, books written about the commodity markets over the past fifty years have been bold enough to confront such topics.

I first read Viewpoints of a Commodity Trader in 1971, shortly after being hired into the futures industry by the Chief. It was the very first book about the commodity markets I ever read. And it is one of the few books about trading that I feel is worth reading every so often.

I selected some ideas and thoughts from his book that are interesting and thought-provoking:

** One who has mastered the art of small profits and small losses may have difficulty in adjusting to a program of huge profits and huge losses. The stress points are different.

**Those who brood over their losses always miss the next opportunity.

**The evidence is conclusive that commodity trading is an art.

**He who is mighty has achieved control over his most formidable adversary, himself.

**The True formula lies in knowing yourself and in knowing your stress point. Then, and only then, can you be yourself at your very best. And that is the very best that you can ever hope to be.

**Fear knocked at the door. Faith opened it. And lo, there was no one there.

**I have long regarded the loss of self-confidence as the greatest loss to a trader.

**In trading, as in fencing, there are the quick and the dead.

**The man who goes to the top as a commodity trader does not do as he pleases. He submits to controls, to discipline. The stronger the man, the more necessary the controls.

**If one must err in the balance between knowledge and capital, it is probably safer to err on the side of too little capital. In reality, it does not take much capital if one has knowledge and understanding.

**Let me remind you there are two things a successful speculator in commodities must have capital and sleep.

**The objective in trading is to make profits and to make them big when there is the opportunity to do so. Trading the fundamentals, armed with a thorough knowledge of what they are, is the key to big profits.

**To trade successfully, one needs knowledge and courage. The knowledge you can learn or buy. Courage cannot be learned or bought. You either have it or you dont. But you cant succeed without it.

**It has been my observation that few people set goals too high. Dream Big Dreams and Think Tall. I dare you to accept this challenge. It will pay.

