rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

JPY/USD (6J) Analysis with the Market Profile
Saturday, May 16, 2020

by Alexander Kiel of UC Trading

Bookmark and Share

JPY/USD (6J) Analysis with the Market Profile


The following article provides an analysis of the JPY/USD futures market based on the recent price developments. The analysis has been implemented with the Sierra Chart study collection utilising the weekly market profile in combination with the volume profile.

Analysis
End of April, the market built a strong range (1) that was finally left to the upside. Beginning of May sellers gained strength and absorbed the buying orders resulting in another smaller range (2) that was shortly broken on the long side but got eventually rejected. Last week, the price went short with a significant push back into the earlier range, however, got rejected (3). Buyers got stronger pushing the markets higher forming a B-shape profile in the TPO chart.
JPY USD Analysis with the Market Profile by UC Trading

Considering the price rejection in the old range and weekly close on the upper side of the B-shape, buyers represent the dominant party. The next target on the long side may be the range from last week (4). Should the sellers gain strength, however, a first target may be the old range on the short side (5).



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Alexander Kiel has occupied various positions in the area of private banking covering wealth management, portfolio management and management support. Subsequently, he founded the equity investment project Universal Capital and became active as an independent futures trader.

 

He has extended his trading activities with UC Trading in a coaching course providing professional insights into order flow trading.

 

Alexander can be reached via support@uctrading.coach.

 

 

Contributing author since 5/4/2020

 

 
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy