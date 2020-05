JPY/USD (6J) Analysis with the Market Profile





The following article provides an analysis of the JPY/USD futures market based on the recent price developments. The analysis has been implemented with the Sierra Chart study collection utilising the weekly market profile in combination with the volume profile.





Analysis

End of April, the market built a strong range (1) that was finally left to the upside. Beginning of May sellers gained strength and absorbed the buying orders resulting in another smaller range (2) that was shortly broken on the long side but got eventually rejected. Last week, the price went short with a significant push back into the earlier range, however, got rejected (3). Buyers got stronger pushing the markets higher forming a B-shape profile in the TPO chart.





Considering the price rejection in the old range and weekly close on the upper side of the B-shape, buyers represent the dominant party. The next target on the long side may be the range from last week (4). Should the sellers gain strength, however, a first target may be the old range on the short side (5).