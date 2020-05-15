Walsh Trading Daily Insights
Commentary
June Hogs made a few attempts to rally on Friday, but ultimately settled in negative territory at 57.875. It was able to recover from Thursdays new low as it formed an inside candlestick and settled above the 50 DMA (57.76). Slaughter levels have recovered and are well above last weeks low numbers. It has a long way to go, however to catch up to last years numbers. Fridays slaughter is estimated to be 375,000. This is above last weeks 335,000, but below last years 448,000. Saturday slaughter is estimated at 250,000, above last weeks 226,000 and well above last years 71,000. The higher Saturday slaughter narrowed the weekly deficit from last year to 249,000 head. Slaughter for the week is estimated at 2,103,000, last week saw an estimated 1,775,000 and last year was 2,352,000. The Pork Cutout Index dipped and is at 116.38 as of 5/14/2020. The Lean Hog Index jumped and is at 68.87 as of 5/13/2020. August Feeder Cattle also attempted to recover from Thursdays breakdown to a new low. It tried to rally above the Thursday high but failed and settled in the lower end of the Friday trading range at 131.075, also forming an inside candlestick. Feeders, however settled below the 100 DMA (131.80) for the second day in a row. The Feeder Cattle Index jumped and is at 124.80 as of 5/14/2020. I will stick with June Live Cattle today as volume was above the August contract. June reversed Thursdays breakdown to the lower end of its seven-day trading range. It went limit up several times for extended periods but it did not settle limit up on the day. It settled at 97.00, up 2.875 for the day and the last 5 minutes of trade after settlement saw price go limit up once again. Cattle, however will have the normal limit of 3 handles on Monday. Boxed beef cutouts prices look like they have peaked, in my opinion. Choice and select cutouts crashed, with choice dropping 16.60 to 434.32 and select collapsing 18.34 to 419.06. The choice/ select spread widened to 15.26 and the load count was 125. Slaughter levels continue to improve with Fridays estimated slaughter at 91,000, above last weeks 85,000. It is still far below last years 119,000. Saturday slaughter is estimated to be 50,000, above last weeks 44,000, but below last years 58,000. The weekly estimate is at 499,000, above last weeks 452,000, but below last years 662,000. Cash traded in the Southern Plains with a few live cash trades at 120.00. Nebraska saw a few live trades from 119.00 to 120.00 and a few dressed trades at 190.00. The Western Cornbelt didnt have enough trades to report, according to the USDA report. The Friday range saw live cash trades from 100.00 to 120.00 and dressed trades from 182.00 to 190.00.
