Livestock Report



Walsh Trading Daily Insights Commentary June Hogs made a few attempts to rally on Friday, but ultimately settled in negative territory at 57.875. It was able to recover from Thursdays new low as it formed an inside candlestick and settled above the 50 DMA (57.76). Slaughter levels have recovered and are well above last weeks low numbers. It has a long way to go, however to catch up to last years numbers. Fridays slaughter is estimated to be 375,000. This is above last weeks 335,000, but below last years 448,000. Saturday slaughter is estimated at 250,000, above last weeks 226,000 and well above last years 71,000. The higher Saturday slaughter narrowed the weekly deficit from last year to 249,000 head. Slaughter for the week is estimated at 2,103,000, last week saw an estimated 1,775,000 and last year was 2,352,000. The Pork Cutout Index dipped and is at 116.38 as of 5/14/2020. The Lean Hog Index jumped and is at 68.87 as of 5/13/2020. August Feeder Cattle also attempted to recover from Thursdays breakdown to a new low. It tried to rally above the Thursday high but failed and settled in the lower end of the Friday trading range at 131.075, also forming an inside candlestick. Feeders, however settled below the 100 DMA (131.80) for the second day in a row. The Feeder Cattle Index jumped and is at 124.80 as of 5/14/2020. I will stick with June Live Cattle today as volume was above the August contract. June reversed Thursdays breakdown to the lower end of its seven-day trading range. It went limit up several times for extended periods but it did not settle limit up on the day. It settled at 97.00, up 2.875 for the day and the last 5 minutes of trade after settlement saw price go limit up once again. Cattle, however will have the normal limit of 3 handles on Monday. Boxed beef cutouts prices look like they have peaked, in my opinion. Choice and select cutouts crashed, with choice dropping 16.60 to 434.32 and select collapsing 18.34 to 419.06. The choice/ select spread widened to 15.26 and the load count was 125. Slaughter levels continue to improve with Fridays estimated slaughter at 91,000, above last weeks 85,000. It is still far below last years 119,000. Saturday slaughter is estimated to be 50,000, above last weeks 44,000, but below last years 58,000. The weekly estimate is at 499,000, above last weeks 452,000, but below last years 662,000. Cash traded in the Southern Plains with a few live cash trades at 120.00. Nebraska saw a few live trades from 119.00 to 120.00 and a few dressed trades at 190.00. The Western Cornbelt didnt have enough trades to report, according to the USDA report. The Friday range saw live cash trades from 100.00 to 120.00 and dressed trades from 182.00 to 190.00. Trade Suggestion(s) Risk/Reward Futures N/A Options N/A For those interested I hold a weekly grain (with Sean Lusk) and livestock webinar on Thursdays and our next webinar will be on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 3:00 pm. It is free for anyone who wants to sign up and the link for sign up is below. If you cannot attend live a recording will be sent to your email upon completion of the webinar. Sign Up Now **Call me for a free consultation for a marketing plan regarding your livestock needs.** Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading, Inc. Direct: 312.957.4163 888.391.7894 Fax: 312.256.0109 bdicostanzo@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.



Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.



All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.



Recent articles from this author Livestock Report

Livestock Report

Livestock Report

Livestock Report

Livestock Report

About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.