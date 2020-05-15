rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Paragon Investments' Futures File: Silver, Grains & Oil
Friday, May 15, 2020

by Alex Breitinger of Paragon Investments, Inc.

Bookmark and Share

Massive Rush to Silver

Precious metals markets are heating up, with silver leading the way higher. The metal topped $17 per ounce on Friday for the first time in over two months, a sign that investors see silver as a safe-haven asset.

Silver fell under $12 per ounce during the worst of the coronavirus-driven market selloff in mid-March, but has seen resurgent demand since then, especially in the last two weeks, as it gained $2 per ounce.

As short-term economic risks are better understood, more traders are focusing on the recent debt expansion by the U.S. Treasury, which is borrowing nearly $3 trillion to cover the recent coronavirus relief packages. Long-term, rising debt could lead to inflation if the government is forced to lower interest rates or print money to meet its debt obligations, a scenario that could be a boon to precious metals.

Quick Planting Progress

Midwestern farmers have been working hard, taking advantage of good weather. Planting progress for corn and soybeans is well ahead of normal, a good sign for growing a healthy crop.

Timely planting reduces the risk that plants mature in too-hot late summer weather. As a result, crop watchers are revising this years expected harvest upwards on expectations for better crop yields.

Combined with general coronavirus market concerns, outlooks for a healthy crop are keeping prices near multiyear lows. December corn traded Friday for $3.32 per bushel, while November soybeans fetched $8.47.

Oil Spurts Higher

After falling as low as negative $40 per barrel last month, petroleum prices have exploded higher. Trading Friday for $29 per barrel, oil is no longer a hot-potato liability and is garnering interest from buyers.

U.S. crude oil supplies had been rising for 15 straight weeks, only to fall last week, a sign that the glut may have peaked. Demand is picking up slightly as Americans slowly begin to emerge from lockdowns, but the primary driver of tighter supplies has been falling production.

Low prices are forcing U.S. oil drillers to reduce output, and major global producers, especially Saudi Arabia, are beginning sharp cutbacks as well.

Long-term, crude near $30 is still incredibly cheap, a reflection of severe economic concerns, but rising demand and falling output appear to have solved last months issue of a market drowning in oil.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Alex Breitinger is Paragon's Director of Business Analytics. He has more than 10 years of experience serving agricultural producers and end users.

Alex’s data-forward approach delivers meaningful analysis to clients looking to more deeply understand their complex operations. His expertise is helping agribusinesses manage agricultural commodity price risk, but he also has specialized knowledge of hedging other financial risks like metals, energy products, stock portfolios, and foreign currencies.

Before venturing into the world of commodities, Alex carried out analytical research for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the governmental organization that oversees the National Weather Service.

In addition to his work with clients, Alex authors the weekly syndicated column ‘Futures File’ about commodities markets. It appears in newspapers across the country and reaches more than a million readers weekly.

He can be reached by phone at 785-338-9611
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy