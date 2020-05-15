ZYTrade Editors:

[1] Nasdaq futures (NQ) price is hesitating right above a two-month trendline supporting its recovery from March lows.

[2] Should the NQ break above resistance at 9345.50, then we can expect the next line of resistance to be at its February peak.

[3] Should the NQ fall from its current levels, then we might see a range of support between 8342.00 and 8566.00

Trading futures, options on futures, and forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. The use of leverage is not suitable for all investors and losses exceeding your initial deposit is possible. Carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources and only risk capital should be used. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time. The lower the margin used the higher the leverage and therefore increases your risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.