Lean Hogs has been on a roller coaster ride going back to mid March. In mid April, the commodity appeared to put in a bottom and then has rallied strongly into early May. This rally appears to have stalled and I expect it to roll over from here going into seasonal weakness. To trade this, I'm looking at the Lean Hogs (N20-Z20) calendar spread. This trade has hypothetically profited in 13 of the last 15 years when sold on 5/16 and bought on 5/24. The average profit is $452 compared to an average draw-down of just ($297) for this period while the average best profit is a strong 5 times the average worst loss. I'm in this trade at $5.40 and recommend a limit at around $5.25.



About the author Darren Carlat is the Managing Director of SpreadEdge Capital, LLC and is responsible for all aspects of the company's operations including market research, trading, customer satisfaction, and operations management.

In 1986, he started a 32-year career in various increasing capacities with Frito-Lay, Inc., a large snack food producer and distributor that is a division of PepsiCo Inc.. Prior to his retirement in early 2018, Darren served as an Executive in Supply Chain Operations in the company’s headquarters in Plano, Tx.

For decades, Darren has been developing, programming, and testing a wide variety of trading systems. In 2010, he finished initial development efforts on a seasonal spread trading strategy which he has continually refined, enhanced and improved. This trading system has been used for his own trading activities and is the basis of all the programs described. In 2014, he founded SpreadEdge Capital, LLC, registered SpreadEdge Capital as a Commodity Trading Advisor, and began to offer the trading program to the public. He is now dedicated to this effort full time and remains as the largest investor in the Diversified program.

Darren can be reached at (214) 636-3133, or via email at Darren@SpreadEdgeCapital.com