Silver Prices Sharply Higher Ending The Week
Friday, May 15, 2020
by Michael Seery of Seery Futures
|
Source:Getty Images
Silver Futures---Silver futures in the July contract settled last Friday in New York at 15.77 while currently trading at a 16.92 an ounce ending the week on a positive note up over $0.75 as prices have now hit a 2 month high.
I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 16.10 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low which stands at 14.76 as an exit strategy as the chart structure will improve in next week's trade as the monetary risk will also be reduced. Sugar prices are now trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average for the 1st time in 3 months as I do believe a true breakout has occurred as it would not surprise me if prices test the contract high of 19.07 which was hit on February 24th in the coming weeks ahead.
The U.S equity market is starting to look a little vulnerable as we had one of the worst weeks in quite some time as money flows are entering the precious metals which look very strong as I still think silver has room to run so continue to play this to the upside and if you are not involved wait for some type of price retracement before entering.
TREND:HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING
VOLATILITY: HIGH
If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR)
TWITTER---@seeryfutures
Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com
If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.
About the author
Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.
Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.