Silver Futures---Silver futures in the July contract settled last Friday in New York at 15.77 while currently trading at a 16.92 an ounce ending the week on a positive note up over $0.75 as prices have now hit a 2 month high.

I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 16.10 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low which stands at 14.76 as an exit strategy as the chart structure will improve in next week's trade as the monetary risk will also be reduced. Sugar prices are now trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average for the 1st time in 3 months as I do believe a true breakout has occurred as it would not surprise me if prices test the contract high of 19.07 which was hit on February 24th in the coming weeks ahead.

The U.S equity market is starting to look a little vulnerable as we had one of the worst weeks in quite some time as money flows are entering the precious metals which look very strong as I still think silver has room to run so continue to play this to the upside and if you are not involved wait for some type of price retracement before entering.

