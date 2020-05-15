847 254 5589

We are posting the Quant Charts of Bitcoin and Gold this Weekend.

Notice, Gold is NOT the top chart. Why? Because its not doing what many of us expected it would despite the events that occurred over the past 12 years and continue to happen now.

Bitcoin is up nearly $10,000 and well above its $5000 base.

Gold and the balance of the metals complex are just ticking away well below all times highs.

The Fundamentals of Inflation, Debt, Growth and Unforeseen risk are dead in the water.

But, as you can see our Quant Signals are SPOT ON!

