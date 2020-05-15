rounded corner
Bitcoin and Gold June 2020
Friday, May 15, 2020

by Murray Rosenberg

We are posting the Quant Charts of Bitcoin and Gold this Weekend.

Notice, Gold is NOT the top chart. Why? Because its not doing what many of us expected it would despite the events that occurred over the past 12 years and continue to happen now.

Bitcoin is up nearly $10,000 and well above its $5000 base.

Gold and the balance of the metals complex are just ticking away well below all times highs.

The Fundamentals of Inflation, Debt, Growth and Unforeseen risk are dead in the water.

But, as you can see our Quant Signals are SPOT ON!

If you would like an explanation of our analysis give us a call. 847 254 5589



About the author

Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.

The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career.
 
Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years.
 
Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction.
 
For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading.
 
The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.
