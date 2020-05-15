Russell 2000 Tips Over As Silver Lines Up



This week the stock market is down. While there has been some strength in technology stocks recently, this week the Russell 2000 has acted weaker than the Nasdaq and S&P 500 stock market averages and has tipped over. At the same time, gold has been strong to the delight of gold investors. Silver also appears to be lining up as many silver mining stocks have recently gone to new highs. I talked about this situation with stock trader Michael Swanson to get his take on things. Mike recently posted two of my (very timely) articles: 1.http://wallstreetwindow.com/2020/05/small-cap-stocks-russell-2k-are-headed-for-a-double-dip-chris-vermeulen-05-12-2020/ 2.http://wallstreetwindow.com/2020/05/the-big-move-in-silver-may-be-right-now-chris-vermeulen-05-12-2020/ If you would like to get my ETF trades and profit from these monthly moves check outmy three different trading newsletters Click Here Chris Vermeulen

Chief Market Strategist

Technical Traders Ltd.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic

Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.





He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com

Contributing author since 05/08/2018