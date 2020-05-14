rounded corner
Elliott Wave View: Pound Sterling in a New Impulsive Lower
Thursday, May 14, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

The decline in Pound Sterling from 4.15.2020 high is unfolding as a5 waves impulsive Elliott Wave structure, Down from 4.15,2020 high, wave 1 ended at 1.2245 and bounce in wave 2 ended at 1.2643. Wave 3 is currently in progress as an impulse in lesser degree. Down from wave 2 at 1.2643, wave ((i)) ended at 1.2264 and bounce in wave ((ii)) ended at 1.2467. Pair then resumes lower in wave ((iii)) with subdivision as another impulse. Wave (i) of ((iii)) ended at 1.228, and bounce in wave (ii) of ((iii)) ended at 1.2378. Wave (iii) of ((iii)) ended at 1.2164, and wave (iv) of ((iii)) is proposed complete at 1.224.

Expect pair to extend lower in wave (v) of ((iii)) lower, then bounce in wave ((iv)) before another leg lower in wave ((v)). The 5 waves down should end wave 3 from 4.15.2020 high. Potential target for wave 3 is 161.8% extension of wave 1 which comes at 1.199. While pivot at 1.2467 high stays intact, expect rally to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for more downside

Pound Sterling (GBPUSD) 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

GBPUSD 15 May



Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
