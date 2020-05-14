The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Friday, May 15, 2020



The Trend Trader helps to identify the current trend status of your favorite futures markets. It not only helps us to stay on the right side of market direction, but also helps us avoid those without a trend. You can even use the grid as a spread matrix too - buying strength and selling weakness. Before you place your next trade, be sure to consult the Trend Trader.

INDICES

Close %

Change

3x1

7x5 Minor

Trend Major

Trend Trend Reading S&P 500 - Jun ESM0 2847.00 + 1.21 2840.72 2877.50 Neutral Dow Jones - Jun YMM0 23534 + 1.59 23455 23940 Neutral Nasdaq - Jun NQM0 9079.50 + 0.97 9063.11 9004.17 Bullish Russell 2000 - Jun RTYM0 1233.60 + 0.30 1246.70 1293.30 Bearish INTEREST RATES US T-Bond - Jun ZBM0 181-20 + 0.54 180-15 179-27 Bullish US T-Note - Jun TYM0 139-14 + 0.15 139-05 138-29 Bullish CURRENCIES US Dollar Index - Jun DXM0 100.507 + 0.22 100.185 99.771 Bullish Australian Dollar - Jun ADM0 0.6434 − 0.09 0.6463 0.6483 Bearish British Pound - Jun BPM0 1.2196 − 0.20 1.2255 1.2389 Bearish Canadian Dollar - Jun CDM0 0.7106 + 0.23 0.7111 0.7141 Bearish EuroFX - Jun ECM0 1.0789 − 0.30 1.0832 1.0869 Bearish Japanese Yen - Jun JYM0 0.9329 − 0.22 0.9335 0.9389 Bearish Swiss Franc - Jun SFM0 1.0271 − 0.22 1.0303 1.0317 Bearish LIVESTOCK Feeder Cattle - Aug FCQ0 131.050 − 1.52 133.389 133.683 Bearish Live Cattle - Jun LCM0 94.125 + 0.27 95.189 93.025 Neutral Lean Hogs - Jun LHM0 58.750 + 1.51 59.289 63.383 Bearish GRAINS Corn - Jul CN0 317^4 − 0.24 319^0 318^2 Bearish Wheat - Jul WN0 502^2 + 0.10 506^6 518^2 Bearish Soybeans - Jul SN0 837^0 − 0.30 845^0 846^2 Bearish Soybean Meal - Jul SMN0 288.2 − 0.83 290.7 290.2 Bearish Soybean Oil - Jul BON0 26.18 + 1.04 26.15 26.34 Neutral ENERGY Crude Oil - Jun CLM0 27.56 + 8.98 25.94 23.18 Bullish Heating Oil - Jun HOM0 0.8948 + 7.63 0.8529 0.8654 Bullish Natural Gas - Jun NGM0 1.681 + 4.02 1.690 1.932 Bearish METALS Gold - Jun GCM0 1740.9 + 1.43 1718.3 1710.8 Bullish Silver - Jul SIN0 16.156 + 3.09 15.809 15.506 Bullish Copper - Jul HGN0 2.3460 0.00 2.3505 2.3733 Bearish FOODS & FIBER Orange Juice - Jul OJN0 119.55 + 1.92 117.23 117.70 Bullish Sugar - Jul SBN0 10.46 + 1.95 10.30 10.43 Bullish Cocoa - Jul CCN0 2413 − 1.75 2424 2384 Neutral Coffee - Jul KCN0 106.70 + 1.57 106.91 109.92 Bearish Cotton - Jul CTN0 57.85 + 0.68 57.63 55.51 Bullish

