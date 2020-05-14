rounded corner
The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Friday, May 15, 2020
Thursday, May 14, 2020

by Bob Hunt of The Pattern Trapper

The Trend Trader helps to identify the current trend status of your favorite futures markets. It not only helps us to stay on the right side of market direction, but also helps us avoid those without a trend. You can even use the grid as a spread matrix too - buying strength and selling weakness. Before you place your next trade, be sure to consult the Trend Trader.
The Trend Trader for Futures
dot_clear.gifFor Trading On Friday, May 15, 2020
Presented by PatternTrapper.com
INDICES
Close		%
Change
3x1
7x5		Minor
Trend		Major
Trend		Trend Reading
S&P 500 - Jun ESM02847.00+ 1.212840.722877.50Neutral
Dow Jones - Jun YMM023534+ 1.592345523940Neutral
Nasdaq - Jun NQM09079.50+ 0.979063.119004.17Bullish
Russell 2000 - Jun RTYM01233.60+ 0.301246.701293.30Bearish
INTEREST RATES
US T-Bond - Jun ZBM0181-20+ 0.54180-15179-27Bullish
US T-Note - Jun TYM0139-14+ 0.15139-05138-29Bullish
CURRENCIES
US Dollar Index - Jun DXM0100.507+ 0.22100.18599.771Bullish
Australian Dollar - Jun ADM00.6434− 0.090.64630.6483Bearish
British Pound - Jun BPM01.2196− 0.201.22551.2389Bearish
Canadian Dollar - Jun CDM00.7106+ 0.230.71110.7141Bearish
EuroFX - Jun ECM01.0789− 0.301.08321.0869Bearish
Japanese Yen - Jun JYM00.9329− 0.220.93350.9389Bearish
Swiss Franc - Jun SFM01.0271− 0.221.03031.0317Bearish
LIVESTOCK
Feeder Cattle - Aug FCQ0131.050− 1.52133.389133.683Bearish
Live Cattle - Jun LCM094.125+ 0.2795.18993.025Neutral
Lean Hogs - Jun LHM058.750+ 1.5159.28963.383Bearish
GRAINS
Corn - Jul CN0317^4− 0.24319^0318^2Bearish
Wheat - Jul WN0502^2+ 0.10506^6518^2Bearish
Soybeans - Jul SN0837^0− 0.30845^0846^2Bearish
Soybean Meal - Jul SMN0288.2− 0.83290.7290.2Bearish
Soybean Oil - Jul BON026.18+ 1.0426.1526.34Neutral
ENERGY
Crude Oil - Jun CLM027.56+ 8.9825.9423.18Bullish
Heating Oil - Jun HOM00.8948+ 7.630.85290.8654Bullish
Natural Gas - Jun NGM01.681+ 4.021.6901.932Bearish
METALS
Gold - Jun GCM01740.9+ 1.431718.31710.8Bullish
Silver - Jul SIN016.156+ 3.0915.80915.506Bullish
Copper - Jul HGN02.3460    0.002.35052.3733Bearish
FOODS & FIBER
Orange Juice - Jul OJN0119.55+ 1.92117.23117.70Bullish
Sugar - Jul SBN010.46+ 1.9510.3010.43Bullish
Cocoa - Jul CCN02413− 1.7524242384Neutral
Coffee - Jul KCN0106.70+ 1.57106.91109.92Bearish
Cotton - Jul CTN057.85+ 0.6857.6355.51Bullish

Statement of disclaimer: This information was compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures, forex. ETFs, and stocks. There is no warranty, express or implied, in regards to the fitness of this information for any particular purpose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All materials are copyright © 2020 by Bob Hunt. No part of these resources may be reproduced, stored or transmitted without the prior written permission of the copyright holder.
 


About the author

Bob Hunt is the creator of the Pattern Trapper On-Line Trading Course and the Pattern Trapper ADVANCED Short term Trading Strategies index mentoring program as well as the editor of numerous Free Daily Reports. Bob has been an active independent trader since 1982. He began offering market analysis and trading advice to the public in 1999 with the inception of The Pattern Trapper.

Bob specializes in helping traders make sense out of market action by offering a perspective that makes them much more easily understood. The path to learning successful trading techniques starts with an understanding of price behavior. To begin to understand price behavior you must first learn how to create structure out of inherently un-structured market environments. The whole focus of the Pattern Trapper approach is to show traders how to create that structure - to teach them how to create "templates" for interpreting market behavior and spotting opportunity.
 
Bob is registered with the National Futures Association as a Commodity Trading Advisor.

