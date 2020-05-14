NATURAL GAS FACTORS IN PLAY

1. What are the bullish factors in natural gas?

a. Possible lower shale production down the road (not yet) due to low crude oil prices.

b. An oversold market (but nothing is ever too cheap or too expensive in commodities).

c. Possible warm summer, but it is too early to trade futures on this yet. Weather short term has not been bullish.





2. What are the bearish factors in natural gas?

a. Demand destruction due to COVID-19.

b. Mild May weather and BS talk of a Polar Vortex two weeks ago.

c. Technical factors.

d. Often in natural gas whenever we have a short-term major rally and the charts look good, this is only a fake out. This has happened in most of the past 10-15 years.





The Deep South will begin warming up into the 90s in 10 to 14 days. Later, it is possible that it may get a bit of attention in the gas market, later, if some of it moves towards the Midwest and East by June. Temperatures this past week have averaged more than 10 degrees below normal in some key natural gas consuming areas. This resulted in a bit less bearish EIA numbers this week. At this time of the year, however, such cold has little impact on US production and consumption. If you would like to hear more of my ongoing thoughts and forward looking forecasts for commodities, and my summer temperature outlook for natural gas, you may want to choose a WeatherWealth free trial by visiting my website bestweatherinc.com









IS THERE ANY HOPE FOR A RALLY IN COFFEE PRICES?

Coffee prices have been on the slide throughout much of April, with global disinflation also being seen throughout this market. In addition, I see no immediate threat of a Brazil coffee frost currently. Traders often position themselves for potential cold snaps this time of the year. However, as everyone knows, the coffee zone is much further north than it was 15-20 years ago. This means that the odds are less than 5-10% that Brazil will have any major frost damage in any given year. Compare this to a 25% annual risk, prior to 1994 (the last major Brazil coffee frost).





COFFEE AND COVID-19

It is possible that the COVID-19 surge could spark more Brazilian deaths, thus impacting supply if plantations cannot pick coffee beans fast enough. In other words, beans could rot in the fields but here, too, this is all speculation. Brazil is the second largest coffee producer, which has been the case for over 150 years. However, the pandemic is hitting Brazil heavily, with the country's daily death rate second only to the US. Until now, President Jair Bolsonaro has offered an incredibly weak response to the virus. He has pushed back against lockdown and social distancing measures implemented by mayors and state governors. With the virus rife in a country with overcrowded cities, the control of COVID-19 is difficult even with consistent and stringent measures.





So, what about the weather's impact on coffee? As my Climate Predict program shows below, there are two potential crop problem areas to watch this summer:

1) Wet weather could begin to impact the Brazil harvest that begins later this month.

2) Central America may see lower production if dry weather persists throughout the summer and fall.





However, I must caution everyone that, from my experience, coffee prices often do not react to weather forecasts of lower production. Instead, they move on the actual reality of crop issues. This is unlike the summer grain market that trades forecasts. All in all, it could take a while for global production to fall.





My weather forecast from a month ago shows the potential for some wet Brazil weather in the map above. However, this is an on-cycle crop year and production is expected to be huge. Some heavy rains heading into late spring may put a floor in this market.