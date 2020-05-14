|
|
Are Silver Prices Breaking Out ?
Thursday, May 14, 2020
by Michael Seery of Seery Futures
|
Source:Getty Images
Silver Futures---Silver futures in the July contract is currently trading higher by 25 cents or 1.53% at 15.93 an ounce looking to break the critical $16 level in my opinion possibly in today's trade.I will be recommending a bullish position if prices close above the 16.00 level and if that situation happens I would then place the stop loss under the 10-day low standing at 14.76 as the risk would be around $1,250 per mini contract plus commission & slippage.
The volatility at the current time is starting to increase as historically speaking silver is one of the most valuable commodities in the world as I think demand will continue to come back into this market as the risk/reward is to the upside in my opinion.
Silver prices are trading above their 20 day but still slightly below their 100 day moving average which stands around the 16.55 level as I think there is room to run to the upside due to all the economic stimulus and uncertainty about the Coronavirus as I see no reason to be short.
TREND:HIGHER--MIXED
CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING
VOLATILITY: INCREASING
If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com
TWITTER---@seeryfutures
Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com
If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.
Recent articles from this author
- Are Silver Prices Breaking Out ? - Thursday, May 14, 2020
- Have Corn Prices Bottomed ? - Tuesday, May 12, 2020
- How High Are Cattle Prices Going ? - Tuesday, May 12, 2020
- Cocoa Prices Hit 2 Month High - Monday, May 11, 2020
- S&P 500 Continues Bullish Trend - Sunday, May 10, 2020
About the author
Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.
Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.