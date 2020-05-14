Source:Getty Images

Silver Futures---Silver futures in the July contract is currently trading higher by 25 cents or 1.53% at 15.93 an ounce looking to break the critical $16 level in my opinion possibly in today's trade.I will be recommending a bullish position if prices close above the 16.00 level and if that situation happens I would then place the stop loss under the 10-day low standing at 14.76 as the risk would be around $1,250 per mini contract plus commission & slippage.

The volatility at the current time is starting to increase as historically speaking silver is one of the most valuable commodities in the world as I think demand will continue to come back into this market as the risk/reward is to the upside in my opinion.

Silver prices are trading above their 20 day but still slightly below their 100 day moving average which stands around the 16.55 level as I think there is room to run to the upside due to all the economic stimulus and uncertainty about the Coronavirus as I see no reason to be short.

TREND:HIGHER--MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: INCREASING

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.