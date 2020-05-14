B LUE LINE- MORNING EXPRESS Email us at info@bluelinefutures.com with Trade Alerts in the headline for info on our managed strategy. https://www.bluelinefutures.com/trade-alerts

E-mini S&P (June) Yesterdays close: Settled at 2813, settled 39.50 Fundamentals: U.S benchmarks are consolidating at the lower end of yesterdays range ahead of the bell but have not extended losses below. Weekly Jobless Claims are coming up at 7:30 am CT and expectations are for another 2.5 million unemployed. Fed Chair Powell did his job yesterday, he did not placate into a false narrative, one that would detail a certain timeline for economic recovery. In lieu of his speech and question-answer session equities incurred additional waves of selling. Fed officials through the week have emphasized the uncertainties ahead and how additional measures may be needed. Weakness has held through the evening due to an uptick in outbreaks through Asian countries such as China and South Korea who have loosened restrictions. Domestically, state and local leaders battle whether to reopen for business; weighing a potential increase in outbreaks with further deterioration of economies. Markets are also on edge waiting for clarity in a new chapter of the U.S-China trade war. This morning President Trump expressed anger in not wanting to speak to Chinas President Xi; this has added pressure to the tape. Do not miss Bill Baruchs Whats Moving from last night. He breaks down our outlook on risk-assets, the Dollar, Gold and Treasuries over the intermediate-term. Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari speaks at noon CT. Dallas Fed President Kaplan speaks at 5:00 pm CT. Tonight, we look to a deluge of data from China; Industrial Production, Fixed Asset Investment, Retail Sales and Unemployment Rate.

Technicals: Yesterday we reintroduced a cautiously Bearish Bias here, but this was something we actively worked through on the desk Tuesday. Major three-star resistance in the S&P comes in at

Crude Oil (July) Yesterdays close: Settled at 25.68, down 0.65 Fundamentals: Crude Oil gained significant ground in the early hours of this morning after the IEA echoed a narrative that has ultimately supported the sector in recent weeks. Due to the easing of lockdowns and prompt action by producers, the IEA revised estimates for both supply and demand to be more favorable. This news comes on the heels of a bullish EIA inventory report yesterday, one that actually showed 0.745 mb drawdown in Crude inventories when +4.147 was expected and also a larger draw than expected in both Gasoline and at Cushing. Additionally, 300,000 bpd in production were shaved off. This brings estimated U.S production down 1.4 mbpd from is 13 mbpd peak. Still, energy complex weakened a bit late in the session as near-term demand remains the elephant in the room and as broader risk-assets found themselves under pressure. With these competing narratives and timelines, we continue to believe Crude Oil has limited upside at these levels.

Technicals: Price action has again stuck its nose out above 26.39-26.49 resistance. The session high of 27.12 will now stand as minor level with major three-star resistance overhead at

Gold (June) Yesterdays close: Settled at 1716.4, up 9.6 Fundamentals: Gold is firm this morning and attempting another technical breakout.In last nights Whats Moving, Bill Baruch discussed our thesis of being long Gold, Treasuries and Dollar; something we have been discussing here for weeks.Both Gold and the Dollar have held ground to higher following Fed Chair Powells remarks yesterday and larger unemployment claims today coupled with continued uncertainty as to reopening state and local economies continues to bid these safe-haven assets. Still, Gold needs Silver to join the part for a breakout and Silver faces strong technical resistance as well as headwinds as a risk-asset.

Technicals: We introduced a more Bullish outlook here across all time frames earlier in the week. Furthermore, do not misunderstand our comments above on Silver, we believe Silver has higher prices in its future. Gold seems to be chewing through a tough area of resistance at 1723-1725.8 and now faces major three-star resistance at

