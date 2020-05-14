May 14, 2020

Wheat makes new lows.

China announced overnight that it would allow US barley and blueberries to be import without a tariff. It is hoped that China will soon rule to drop anti-dumping duties on US DDGs to allow their import. Zang Hua, the General manager of COFCO International, stated at a China Grain Industry conference on Thursday that China is set to speed up its imports of US farm goods and implement the Phase 1 Agreement with the US. Zang indicated that China had secured 64 MMTs of Brazilian and 13.7 MMTs of US soybeans for the crop year 2019/20 that ends in August. This implies that China will import more than 9.0 MMTs of soybeans monthly throughout the summer. Zang made no mention of how many US soybeans that China would take in the 2020/21 crop year that starts in September. As the 2020 Brazilian soybean crop is quickly exported, the US will have a window to sell China as much as 23-28 MMTs of soybeans into the 21 Brazilian soybean crop is harvested in February.

Warming Central US temperatures will favor crops and seeding progress across the Midwest and the Northern Plains. Estimates are that US farmers will have 80-83% of its corn, and 59-63% of its soybeans seeded through Sunday. 2020 looks to be classified as an early seeded year for corn yield potential. Central US temps will reach seasonal levels in the next 10 days with highs ranging from the mid 60s to the mid 80s. The warm forecast will accelerate seed germination/growth of just planted crops.

Dryness is again starting to become an issue for European and Black Sea grain crops as temperatures seasonally warm, and rainfall stays sporadic. Although some rain has fallen in the past 2 weeks, an arid/warm forecast is offered for EU/Eastern European crops. June rainfall will be critical for European and Black Sea crop yields.

Light cash cattle trades were quoted in KS at $115 on Wednesday, up $5 from earlier in the week. The Fed Cattle Exchange sale had 450 head, which sold at $110 for 1-9 day delivery and 822 head at $110 for 1-17 day delivery. Boxed beef prices turned down on Wednesday amid the expanding slaughter. The choice cutout was down $9.40, and select fell $13.73. Summer cattle futures look topped in the $100 range.

A bill introduced by IA RepublicanSen Chuck Grassley (and co-sponsored by several other Democrats/Republicans) would require that beef plants that kill more than 125,000 head/year, purchase 50% of their weekly slaughter on a negotiated basis. The bill has bipartisan support. In 2019, 21% of cattle sold negotiated, with 66% on a formula basis. If passed, the law would have significant regional implications. Last year just 4.5% of the TX/OK cattle were sold negotiated versus 68% in KS and 56% in NE.

