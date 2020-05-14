Wyckoff Market Analysis - The Market is Mid Range with No Edge



Good morning. Daily E-mini S&P shows a smaller range with an increased volume, which can be stopping action behavior (Effort vs Result Wyckoff Principle). I think we need a day or so to resolve this bar as the market remains in the trading range. The edges remain the same as cause builds and the market consolidates for the next pending move.

2717 area to me is an important Ice support area. Creek resistance area is shown at 2965. 240 minute E-mini S&P chart shows a great Wyckoff Schematic that must be understood: the trading range formed a Spring but no new high, then the supply on the right hand side of the trading range (SOW: sign of weakness bars), breaking of the Ice, then mark down, a weak demand rally, more mark down and a new trading range. Point and Figure of the E-mini S&P 3 by 3 shows that thus far the market is mid range with no edge. Feel free to join us at https://ltg.adobeconnect.com/free/

