Now that the recession has finally arrives, the risks are becoming even more intense. Even though the Greater Recession leads to an uninspired U-shaped recovery in 2020, an L-shaped bigger recession will follow later during this forthcoming decade. Here are few risky trends.

Deficits and their consequential risks

The foremost trends concern losses and their consequential risks like debts and defaults. The response of the policy to the COVID-19 crisis encompasses a mammoth increase in monetary debts and deficits. All this happens during a time when levels of public debt in several companies were already high, if not unsuitable. Los of income among households will lead to mass bankruptcies and defaults.

Demographic time-bomb in developed economies

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, it is seen that a bigger amount of public spending needs to be spent towards health systems and that global healthcare and other public goods arent luxuries but necessities. Despite that since most of the developed economies have ageing people, funding such things in the future will make implied debts from the current unfunded healthcare system even larger.

Heightened risk of deflation

The third issue that needs to be addressed is the increasing risk of inflation. Besides causing a deep recession, the current crisis is creating a huge inactivity in labor markets, goods and is also becoming the main driving factor behind the collapse in commodities like industrial metals and oil. This leads to a heightened chance of debt inflation thereby increasing the risk of bankruptcy.

Debasement of currency

The fourth factor will definitely be currency debasement. As central banks are striving hard to fight deflation and eliminate the risk of surging rates, monetary policies will get more unconventional and far-fetched. Governments will require running fiscal deficits to avoid deflation and depression. With time, the negative shocks in supply chain due to de-globalisation and new protectionism will make inflation even more inevitable.

Digital interruption of the economy

The broader interruption in the digital area of the economy is yet another broad issue. As millions of people are losing their jobs, earning less due to working less, the wealth and income gap of the 21st century will keep widening. The companies in developed economies have to re-shore production from low-cost places to the higher-cost domestic markets. However, instead of assisting workers who are staying at home, this trend facilitates the pace of automation, thereby putting a downward pressure on wages.

One of the final risks that have to be mentioned before ending this post is environmental disruption that has been done by the COVID-19 crisis. This pandemic is wreaking more economic crisis than what could be created by a financial crisis. So, the above mentioned risks were looming large much before the COVID-19 crisis now threatening a perfect storm that may sweep off the global economy into a decade of despair.

This article is written by markets.online team.