GOLD, (GC) Futures market

Thursday forecast, May 14

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 27.00, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 27.80.

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 27.00, which will be followed by reaching support level 26. 30 - 26.00 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 25.20.





Weekly forecast, May 11 - 15

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1692, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1742 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 1780 - 1788.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1692, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1666.

Monthly forecast, May 2020

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 1742, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1780 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 1827.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1666, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1579.



