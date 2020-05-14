rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

GE Elliott Wave View: Forecasting Sellers At Blue Box Area
Thursday, May 14, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

GE Elliott Wave View: Forecasting Sellers At Blue Box Area

May 14, 2020 By Hassan Sheikh (Edit)

In this technical blog, we are going to take a look at the past performance of GE 1-Hour Elliott wave Charts. That we presented to our members. In which, the decline from the 3/26/2020 peak is taking place as an ending diagonal structure in higher degree wave (5) with the sub-division of 3-3-3-3-3 structure in each lower. Also, the decline from that peak showed a lower sequence with a bearish sequence stamp called for more downside to take place. Therefore, our members knew that the sequence is incomplete. And selling the intraday bounce in 3 or 7 swings into the direction of the right side tag remained the preferred path. We will explain the Elliott wave structure & selling opportunity our members took below.

GE 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

GE Elliott Wave View: Forecasting Sellers At Blue Box Area

GE 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart from 5/08/2020 Pre-Market update. In which, the bounce to $6.99 high ended wave 2 of a diagonal. Down from there, the decline in red wave 3 unfolded as a zigzag structure. Whereas wave ((a)) ended at $5.97 low. Wave ((b)) bounce was expected to find sellers at the blue box area at $6.36- $6.54 100%-161.8% Fibonacci extension area of (w)-(x).From there, the stock was expected to see sellers looking for the next extension lower or for 3 wave reaction lower at least.

GE 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

GE Elliott Wave View: Forecasting Sellers At Blue Box Area

Heres the 1 Hour Chart of GE from 5/13/2020 Midday update.Showing the reaction lower taking place from the blue box area at $6.36- $6.54. As we can clearly see that the stock was able to make new lows.Allowed members to create a risk-free position shortly after taking the short trade.

If you are looking for real-time analysis in IBEX along with other Global indices then join us with aFree Trialfor the latest updates & price action.

Success in trading requiresproper risk and money management as well as anunderstanding ofElliott Wave theory, cycle analysis, and correlation. We have developed a very good trading strategy that defines the entry.

Stop loss and take profit levels with high accuracy and allows you to take a risk-free position, shortly after taking it by protecting your wallet. If you want to learn all about it and become a professional trader. Then join our service by takingaFree Trial.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy