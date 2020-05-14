The USDCAD is trying to form its 4th straight green daily candle going into today's European morning, testing triangle resistance (on the daily and weekly chart). Significantly, the USDCAD is nearing completion of its 2 month or so triangle, with any weekly and daily candle closing above triangle resistance (on the daily and weekly chart) dramatically increasing the odds for a retest of the March high in the next month or so after. Given that the USDCAD is back above the 38.2% Fib retrace of the January to March surge, the 2 month triangle more resembles a Bull Flag (on the weekly chart) as opposed to a topping pattern. Any decisive resumption by the USDCAD of its January to March rally will likely coincide with an end to the S&P500 (ES) Dead Cat Bounce and could trigger as early as following today's BoC Governor Poloz's comments at 1030am EST. The weekly, daily and 4hr RSI, Stochastics and MACD are bottomish, rallying or consolidating recent gains. I will look to go long in the green zone (of the daily chart), targeting the red zone for Wednesday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).





USDCAD Weekly/Daily/4hr

