Note: The following is derived from Harry Brownes Permanent Portfolio model. Brownes thesis was that a portfolio of stocks, bonds, gold, and cash--equally apportioned (25%) across a single portfolio--might provide a well-hedged model for both portfolio growth and safety. Our hypothetical model slightly varies from Brownes in that it uses futures contract prices rather than indices and cash.

Despite the two-month recovery in the S&P 500 from its March lows, we can see that trading volume has generally been dwindling as stock market valuations continued to rise.

Year to date (YTD), a futures-based variation of the permanent portfolio model--stock index, bonds, gold, and cash--has the S&P 500 (ES) down -13.46%, 30-Year TBonds (ZB) up +15.25%, Gold (GC) up +12.72%, and Dollar Index futures (DX) steady at 3.55%.

The S&P 500 (ES) faces short-term resistance at 2965, but it looks like its about to fall below support at 2771. If it does, 2717.25 is the next level of support.

20-Year Treasury futures (ZB) appear to be hovering steadily within a narrow trading range of 18231 and 17714. With yields as low as 1.31%, the possibility that investors might still consider Treasuries an attractive safe haven asset is something well have to find out in the coming months.

Gold futures (GC) are at the tip of a symmetrical triangle. It can break out either way. If price moves upwards, it might challenge its April high of 1788. If the move is toward the downside, we might find support at 1666.

Like ZB, dollar index futures are also hovering within a range. Resistance is at 101, support at 98.75.

As the stock market tumbled, we saw a surge in flight-to-safety buying, namely treasuries and gold. But as the market recovered (with dismal fundamental data pouring in), gold continued to rise while treasuries and the dollar index remained steady.

Trading futures, options on futures, and forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. The use of leverage is not suitable for all investors and losses exceeding your initial deposit is possible. Carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources and only risk capital should be used. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time. The lower the margin used the higher the leverage and therefore increases your risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.