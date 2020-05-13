|
USDCAD Sets Up To Strengthen Further
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
by Mohammed Isah of FXTechstrategy.com
USDCAD faces risk of further upside as it looks to follow through higher on the back of 2 days gain.. Support comes in at the 1.4050 level where a break will aim at the 1.4000 level. Further down, support comes in at the 1.3950 level where a break lower may occur. This if seen will trigger further weakness towards the 1.3900 level. On the upside, resistance stands at the 1.4150 level where a break will target the 1.4200 level. Further up, resistance resides at the 1.4250 level and then the 1.4300 level. All in all, USDCAD looks to strengthen further in the days ahead.
About the author
Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXTechstrategy.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.
He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXTechstrategy.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.comAt FXTechstrategy.com he writes daily and weekly technical commentaries on currencies and commodities which are offered to its clients. He provides full coverage of the forex market with specific daily focus on 7 currencies (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDUSD and USDCAD) and the Dollar Index utilizing various technical tools and strategies. He also covers the commodities market twice in a week focusing on in-depth technical developments in GOLD, CRUDE OIL, SILVER, CORN, WHEAT and CRB Index.
Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxtechstrategy.com.