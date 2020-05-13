rounded corner
Eliminate Fear & Greed, Mini ES Chart & Futures Trading Levels 5.14.2020
Wednesday, May 13, 2020

by Ilan-Levy Mayer of Cannon Trading Company, Inc.

One Way to Eliminate Fear and Greed While Day Trading
It is a known fact that fear and greed can be a traders worst enemies.
Ive found one way that has helped some clients deal with fear and greed and their cousin, getting out of winners too soon and staying in losers too long.
What is it?
Entering multiple contracts. ( MICROS are a great fit to try and explore the tips below!!)
Entering Multiple Contracts: Philosophy
In order to enter multiple contracts while day trading, one has to have the appropriate risk capital and margin requirements. But the advantage of trading more than one unit or splitting your trading size into two or more parts is as such:
If you enter a trade with one contract (or if you are treating your trading size asone unit, meaning you enter a trade with 4 contracts and exit the trade with 4 contracts), you can face a very quick dilemma, especially when day-trading. Consider the two following scenarios:
1.You get in and very quickly you are up 2 mini SP pointswhat do you do? Do you take profit? Bring your stop loss closer? How do you avoid getting out too early or too late?
2. You enter a trade and it goes against you rather quicklyif you get out then it is a loser...but the little voice in your head says what if the market goes back up?
In the first case scenario, when market decided to be nice to us and moved in our direction, I like to exit half of my positions relatively quickly. In the case of the mini SP, this would be around 7 ticks profit.
What Ive found is that this will allow me to manage the rest of the trade in a much more relaxed manner. Since Ive already locked profits in, now I can look for a proper stop close to my break-even level. I can analyze my next target more realistically and, if the market provides room for additional gains, be there to participate.
In the second case scenario, I can choose to risk a smaller amount or use a tight stop on the first half of my position and a bit wider stop on the other half of the position. This can help prevent the scenario when one does not get out of a trade because mentally one does not want to accept the loss.
Of course, there is much more to trading and day trading. Entry signals, exit techniques, why and when to get in a trade, and so on -- all of these are key.
But I hope that this tip will assist you while trading and will prevent some of the instances where you get out of a trade too late or too early.
Disclaimer
The methods described in this article are for educational purposes only. Past results are not necessarily indicative of future results. The author and the publisher assume no responsibility for your trading results. Trading involves a high degree of risk. No recommendation is being made to buy any stock, commodity, option or other financial instrument. Consult your financial advisor before starting any investment system.
Mini SP 500, 120 minute chart below along with a sell signal I PERSONALLY observe from yesterday morning.
Futures Trading Levels

5-14-2020


Trading Futures, Options on Futures, and retail off-exchange foreign currency transactions involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources. You may lose all or more of your initial investment. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time.



About the author

Ilan Levy-Mayer has been a commodities broker for over 15 years, and holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Ilan is currently the Vice President and a Senior Broker at Cannon Trading Company . He is also a CTA of Levex Capital Management and his daily blog was voted the #1 Futures Blog from Trader's Planet.

His experience in the industry dates from the beginning of online trading, and he has also developed several trading systems over the years. In addition, Ilan has written several articles about trading methods and trading psychology, and has been quoted and published several times in SFO magazine, Futures, and Bloomberg. He has been invited to speak at the Chicago Board of Trade, a significant distinction.

Ilan specializes in analyzing the markets based on timing methods, proprietary technical indicators, using support and resistance levels and looking at multiple time frames.

Take a step in the right direction and contact me today, Toll-Free: 800-454-9572 or direct: +310-859-9572. You may also directly e-mail me, Send mail.

_____________________________________________________________ 

Disclaimer: This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell, but a current market view provided by Cannon Trading Inc. Any statement of facts here in contained are derived from sources believed to be reliable, but are not guaranteed as to accuracy, nor they purport to be complete. No responsibility is assumed with respect to any such statement or with respect to any expression of opinion herein contained. Readers are urged to exercise their own judgement in trading. 
