STOCK INDEX FUTURES

Stock index futures traded higher in the overnight trade as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments about the outlook for monetary policy.

Mr. Powell's webcam speech began at 8:00 central time and contained no major surprises.

The mortgage applications index in the week ended May 8 increased 0.3%.

The Atlanta Fed's business inflation expectations survey for May will be released at 9:00. Last month the survey showed inflation expectations at 1.4%.

In recent weeks stock index futures have overperformed the news.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The U.S. dollar is lower but remains in a trading range. Prospects of more accommodation from the Federal Reserve have undermined the greenback in recent days.

The euro currency is higher in spite of news that euro zone factory output fell at the fastest rate on record in March. The European Union's statistics agency said industrial output in the 19 countries that share the euro was 11.3% lower than in February and was down 12.9% from the same month last year.

German Chancellor Merkel said she will respect the German Constitutional Court's ruling on the European Central Bank's asset purchase program.

The British pound is higher even though a report showedU.K. retail sales fell 19.1% in April compared with April last year.

In addition, the U.K. monthly gross domestic product dropped by 5.8% in March, although this was better than the anticipated 8.0% decline.





INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds today.

The Treasury is auctioning $96 billion across the 3-year, 10-year, and the 30-year maturities this week. The Treasury will auction 20-year bonds next week.

Futures are higher across the board in anticipation of more accommodation from the Federal Reserve.

