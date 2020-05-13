May 13, 2020

Softer night trade.

Grain futures traded softer overnight with weakness led by the bearish wheat market, retesting its Tuesday lows, and corn correcting 2 pennies from its breakout gains. Soybeans were mixed, awaiting further interests from the Chinese.

The US House of Representatives is expected to vote on a massive and new Covid-19 relief Bill for $3 Trillion on Friday. The bill is called the "Heroes Act," which has added another $16.5 Bil in direct US farm payments plus financial support for the US ethanol industry. Moreover, the Heroes Act provides authorization for USDA to compensate US livestock producers that must euthanize hogs or chickens amid reduced packer kill/processing capacity. The Senate is expected to "slow walk" the Heroes Act and will not start discussion or debate for weeks.

The USDA will be briefing US farmers on Thursday on the $16 Bil in aid that has been promised to US farmers. The MFP-like payments are likely to be finalized by late May and potentially available in June/July. USDA would like to get out of the first tranche of financial assistance before the next aid program is initialized. The point is that Washington's support to US agriculture will be broad and almost never-ending in 2020 amid Covid-19 losses.

The Brazilian Real fell to a new historic low vs. the US dollar at 5.89:1 with additional losses expected as Covid-19 spreads across the nation. There is no fear of port closures at this time. The Argentine Peso followed the losses in the Brazilian real with its own new historic low of 67.5:1. The fall in the Peso is causing Argentina to be more aggressive in their new crop corn export offers. Argentina is offering July FOB corn at $142/MT vs the US Gulf $152/MT. Argentine July/August corn is some $.25-.30/Bu cheaper than US corn offers.

Lite cash cattle sales were quoted in KS & NE on Tuesday with sales at $110, while dressed trade in the W Corn Belt was at $185. Boxed beef traded up $7 on choice and down $2 on select boxes.

The USDA made significant changes to the beef estimates for 2020. The 2nd quarter production estimate was cut by 1,255 Mil Lbs (18%) from April. 3rd quarter production was lowered by 6% while the 4th quarter was down 1%. Annual beef production was reduced by 1,681 Mil Lbs or 6%. Quarterly average price forecasts were down by $6 for the 2nd quarter to $99, the 3rd quarter was dropped $10 to $99, and the 4th quarter was lowered $12 from April to $100.00. The shocking data point from the May USDA Crop report is that US producers would euthanize 7.5 Mil hogs.

