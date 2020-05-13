Wyckoff Market Analysis - S&P



Good morning. Daily E-mini S&P shows lower with a larger range and increase in volume. This was not supply volume but volume within the trading range as cause builds.

The support and resistances areas are shown.

When the "news" moves us out of this range caution must be used as we can see volatility pick up. 60 minute E-mini S&P shows nice Wyckoff schematic with selling and the trading range, which ended with an upthrust and weak demand, which lead to supply and a sign of weakness (note the volume and the price range).

