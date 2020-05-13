|
The V Bottom that is, and How so Many Hate it.
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
by Murray Rosenberg
For eleven years the Stock Market low has been doubted because the market is no longer powered by the NYSE specialist. Instead, semi visible central bankers lead by the FED have taken the reigns.
So today we ask, are old school values, P.E. ratios and guesstimates important? That is the Question !
Our Answer is PRICE Always Proceeds News, That's what makes us Quantitative Traders.
We have posted the ES 500 Future and Option Volatility ETF Charts today. This will serve to clarify our approach.
Call 847 254 5589 or e-mail info@chicagoquanttechnologies.com for further information.
About the author
Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.
The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career.
Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years.
Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction.
For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading.
The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.