Commentary: The corn was a bit of an inversion to beans today. The old crop stocks were 2098 bil bu. Smaller than anticipated.
While the new crop was estimated at 3318 bil bu. The old crop offered supporttoday with the market trading up 5 cents. The funds are (approx) short 200 t bu. This coupled with the fact the Chinese have been buyers of corn gave the market the incentive to rally. The question now is will the funds be quick to limit exposure and exit positions or play defense. This can be a difficult time of year for shorts. Also, will the Chinese continue purchases of corn and for what time frame. The President has made it clear he does not support a renegotiation in the agreements recently signed. With respect to the new crop, The USDA assumes a 11 bu to the acre increase as well as 8 million additional acres. Both of which remain to be realized. While lofty aspirations are often met, many times they are not.
Trade Suggestion(s)
NA today
Risk/Reward
Futures-
Options -
BE WELL,
John J. Walsh
President, Walsh Trading, Inc.
800-993-5449
312-208-8836
jwalsh@walshtrading.com
www.walshtrading.com
Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.
Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.
All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.