Corn Futures---Corn futures in the July contract reversed earlier losses while finishing up 2 cents at 3.21 a bushel as prices are right near a 2 week high as the commodity markets are starting to see light at the end of the tunnel as that I think many multi-year lows might finally be at hand.

If you've been following my previous blogs you understand that I've been bearish corn, however if you take a look at the daily chart it has been unable to break that critical 3.10 as there is the possibility that a price weather premium might be at hand as we enter the hot and dry summer months. If you take a look at the downtrend line it has finally been broken over the last couple of months as the volatility still remains relatively low as that situation is not going to last much longer as we will have huge price swings as weather conditions starting in the month of June.

Corn prices are now trading slightly above their 20 day moving average as I will be looking at a possible bullish position in the coming days ahead as I think downside is very limited and if we experience any hot and dry conditions like we witnessed in 2012 sending corn prices up to around the record 8.50 level so look to play this to the upside.

TREND:MIXED--LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: LOW

