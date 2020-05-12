|
How High Are Cattle Prices Going ?
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
by Michael Seery of Seery Futures
Source:Getty Images
Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in June contract is sharply higher this Tuesday afternoon in Chicago up 405 points at 96.72 or 4.34% as prices are testing the highs that we witnessed on March 25th. At the current time I'm not involved as I had been bullish cattle for several months as this has been a kick in the teeth, however if you are long a futures contract I would continue to stay long as I still think prices look cheap especially with all the processing plants being closed coupled with all of this uncertainty.
Cattle prices are trading above their 20 day but still below their 100 day moving average as the volatility is exceptionally high as we are experiencing 400 point up & down swings at the current time as I see no reason to be short as I still think there is significant room to run to the upside so stay long.
In my opinion I believe demand will come back into this commodity and the livestock sector as a whole as the U.S economy is starting to open up as I think there will be significant pent-up demand especially with the warmer weather coming about.
TREND:HIGHER---MIXED
CHART STRUCTURE: POOR
VOLATILITY: HIGH
