Source:Getty Images

Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in June contract is sharply higher this Tuesday afternoon in Chicago up 405 points at 96.72 or 4.34% as prices are testing the highs that we witnessed on March 25th. At the current time I'm not involved as I had been bullish cattle for several months as this has been a kick in the teeth, however if you are long a futures contract I would continue to stay long as I still think prices look cheap especially with all the processing plants being closed coupled with all of this uncertainty.

Cattle prices are trading above their 20 day but still below their 100 day moving average as the volatility is exceptionally high as we are experiencing 400 point up & down swings at the current time as I see no reason to be short as I still think there is significant room to run to the upside so stay long.

In my opinion I believe demand will come back into this commodity and the livestock sector as a whole as the U.S economy is starting to open up as I think there will be significant pent-up demand especially with the warmer weather coming about.

TREND:HIGHER---MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: HIGH

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.